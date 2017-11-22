Winterplace Gears up for Ski Season

With temperatures starting to drop, one local ski resort is starting to gear up for the upcoming season.

Winterplace Ski Resort has already started making snow. Once temperatures drop below freezing all grassy areas will be covered with snow.

The resort explained if temperatures stay cold they are hoping to open by mid December. "We're really excited because temperatures have been cooperating this year. We've got seasonal temperatures, it's cold, we've got our snow makers and we're already testing our systems out," the Executive Vice President of Winterplace Ski Resort, Tom Wagner said.

Winterplace is in the process of hiring seasonal employees for a variety of positions. If you're interested you can head on over to the resort in Ghent.