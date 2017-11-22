Local Businesses Give Back to the Community

With it being the season of giving, one local business is working to spread that among other organizations.

Vaught in Beckley holds a food and blanket drive every holiday season within their company.

This year, they have started a campaign called "more the merrier." This is where they are challenging other local businesses to join in on their drive.

All food and blankets collected will be donated to local community closets and food pantries.

"It's a way to get everyone involved in the area. We really wanted to encourage camaraderie in the area as well as filling our local food pantries and community closets," the Strategic Communications Specialist at Vaught, Chelsea Bricker said.

For any businesses who want to participate in the challenge, the deadline is Dec. 15, 2017. To register you can visit, http://vaughtinc.com/merrier.