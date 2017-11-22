2 Fayette County men arrested for attempted murder

Two brothers in Fayette County are in jail after being arrested in connection with attempted murder in the Victor area of Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the incident happened on the 6500 block of Sunday Road on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Michael Todd Johnson, 40, of Lookout was arrested and charged Wednesday along with his brother Joshua Wayne Johnson, 22, of Anstead.

When Deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim of the threats got onto an ATV and tried to leave the area. It was reported that Michael Todd Johnson had removed a shotgun out of a vehicle, aimed it at the back of the victim as he was trying to leave on the ATV and fired once. Johnson’s shot missed because a woman was near him and pushed the shotgun towards the sky, causing him to miss the victim.

Michael Johnson was charged with felony offenses of Attempted Murder, Wanton Endangerment, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Domestic Assault and Brandishing.

Joshua Johnson was charged with Principle in the Second Degree, Attempting Murder and Wanton Endangerment. They were taken into custody without incident and are currently being arraigned in the Magistrate Court of Fayette County.

Michael Johnson posted a $75,000 bond and Joshua Johnson was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of bond.



This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

