Millions of Americans Travel for Thanksgiving

This may be the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005.



According to Triple A, nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. That's more than 3% increase over last year. Erica Mercer, is traveling from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Lewisburg, for her Thanksgiving celebration. She said this more people she's ever seen on the road for the holidays.

"We usually stop at the Tamarack, but we decided to hop in here, but wow a lot of people are on the road, unusual it seems like heavier traffic this year," Mercer said.

Yet while the traffic was heavy, travelers said it was running quite smoothly.

"The traffic has been not so bad, it was a little hectic in Charlotte, it's been fairly light surprisingly light," Nicole and Quincy Jackson said.

Drivers want to remind others to keep your eyes peeled and be cautious when driving short and far distances. According to Transportation analytic company In-Rix predicts travel times around some U.S cities could triple during the holiday week.