Local Non-Profit Looking to Restore Prince Railroad

A non-profit organization is raising money to restore the Prince Railroad Station.



Right now the station is owned by Amtrak, but the Prince Railroad Station Authority is looking to acquire it. Once they raise enough money to own the station, they plan to make it an historic landmark. Prince railroad station was built in 1946, so members of the organization say it could use an update.

"Well this is an important part of our history here, plus this building is a vital transportation facility and all of us working together can restore it back to it's original strength and beauty. The building is strong it's just rough around the edges but anyway we can get it back in a state of good repair which then our organization will work to maintain," Chairman of Prince Railroad Station Authority, David Gay, said.

They've collected $6,500 in donations so far, but are looking to raise more. They are open to private donations and all are tax deductible. You can write a check and send it to:

P.O. Box 906 Beckley, WV 25802

Make check payable to Prince Railroad Station Authority.