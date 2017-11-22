UPDATE: 1 person dead in Mercer County house fire - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: 1 person dead in Mercer County house fire

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
FREEMAN, W.Va. (WVNS) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Wednesday, November 22. Crews at the scene said the call came in around 2 p.m. for a structure fire on Route 52 in Freeman, which is right outside of Bramwell in Mercer County. 

One firefighter at the scene tells 59 News at least one person died in Wednesday's house fire.

Fire departments from Bluefield, Bramwell, Bluewell, Montcalm, Green Valley, Matoaka, Keystone, Northfork and Kimball were called to the scene, along with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. Emergency dispatchers said the Bluefield Rescue Squad also responded.

Crews on scene said one firefighter from the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center for burns. 

The name of the victim has not been released. 

The West Virginia Marshal is handling the investigation. 

