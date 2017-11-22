Records of Former U.S. Congressman Nick Rahall Going to WVU Libraries' History Center

Records and photographs from the papers of former U.S. Rep. Nick Joe Rahall II have been opened for research at West Virginia University Libraries' West Virginia & Regional History Center.



Rahall won the 1976 contest for West Virginia's Fourth Congressional District seat and was re-elected 18 times. He is the state's longest-serving congressman.



The university said in a news release the materials in Rahall's collection document his contributions to national policy and state projects.



The opened materials are mostly from press files and include speeches, press releases and newspaper clippings from throughout his tenure.



Many of the photographs have been made available online at http://rahall.lib.wvu.edu .



Rahall donated his papers to WVU Libraries in 2015