Hunter Killed on Opening Day of Firearm Season for Deer in Wetzel County

West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on Monday, the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms.



According to the Division of Natural Resources, Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III, died while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville.



Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by DNR police. Further information wasn't immediately available.



In another incident, authorities say a 12-year-old in Braxton County was receiving medical treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left toes. He was riding up a hill with his brother on a utility terrain vehicle on Monday holding his brother's rifle.