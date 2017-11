SPRAGUE, WV (WVNS)-- Firefighters battled an early morning house fire in Raleigh County Wednesday morning.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, the call came in around 3:00 a.m. for a structure fire on Angel's Rest. No injuries were reported and dispatchers said nobody was in the home at the time of the fire.

Beaver, Bradley, and Mabscott fire departments responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 4:00 a.m.