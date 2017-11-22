MISSING: Deputies searching for missing teenager believed to be in Mercer County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/WVNS) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston.

Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. They say her phone most recently had activity in the Princeton area of Mercer County.

She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.

Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing.

If you have seen Mallory or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 304-357-0169, email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.