8 found in U.S. Navy plane crash in the Pacific Ocean are in good condition, 3 still missing

TOKYO -- The U.S. Navy 7th Fleet confirmed in a tweet that the 8 recovered from the C2-A crashed are in good condition and have been transferred to USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.

The tweet also stated that 3 personnel are still missing. Search and rescue operations are currently taking place from the carrier, according to a Navy statement.

8 personnel recovered following C2-A crash have been transferred to #USSRonaldReagan for medical evaluation and are in good condition. Search and rescue efforts for three personnel continue with @USNavy and #JMSDF ships and aircraft on scene.

The U.S. Navy says an aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.



It says the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time.



The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.