Woman dies after deer ricochets off car, strikes her windshield

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS/AP) -- Authorities say a western Michigan woman died after a car hit a deer, it flew into the air and struck the windshield of her vehicle.

Kent County sheriff's officials say 49-year-old Susan Fries of Ada Township died Monday evening in Cascade Township after the deer broke through her vehicle's windshield. The animal was first struck by a car going the other direction, sending it airborne.

The driver of the first vehicle to hit the deer, a 23-year-old Lowell resident, wasn't hurt.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month in Weston, Massachusetts. David Lang, 76, was killed when a car traveling in the opposite direction hit a buck, sending it into the air and through Lang's windshield.

Authorities say dying in a car accident involving a deer is exceedingly rare.