Woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Putnam County Family Dollar

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - One woman found something she didn't expect during her trip to a local store — a syringe.

Carrie Lambert said she stopped by Family Dollar in Eleanor Tuesday morning to pick up a blanket.

She said when she unfolded the blanket, she saw a syringe in the folds. Lambert said she quickly returned the blanket to the store.

Lambert wants to warn people to be careful this shopping season.

"With Black Friday coming up, just beware when you open things up. Be cautious," advised Lambert.

Officials with the Eleanor Family Dollar said they filed an incident report with the Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. Management declined to comment further.