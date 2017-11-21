Mercer County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate shootout between neighbors

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department are continuing to investigate a shootout that happened last week.

The call came in November 16th on Mary Branch Road in Matoaka. Three shots were fired from one individual and four from another. One person was hit and flown to Raleigh General Hospital. Joshua Allen Ernest was arrested on scene and charged with malicious wounding as well as three counts of wanton endangerment. Ernest has already been arraigned and released on bond.

Deputy Logan Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said the two individuals involved have known each other for quite some time.

"We had two neighbors they've had issues between each other for awhile now and it finally just come to a head at this point. There was a shooting between the two of them," said Addair.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the case and the involvement of the other person.

We will continue to follow this story and bring updates as they become available.