Monroe County BOE reflecting on school bond

Now that the fate of two Peterstown schools have been decided, the Monroe County Board of Education has put plans for a new facility on the back burner.

The majority of Monroe County residents voted against the school bond levy on Saturday, November 18th. The levy would have provided the last part of the funds needed to secure a grant from the School Building Authority.

Some board of education members believed the county got a fair opportunity to build the much-needed facility. Andrew Evans, Monroe County Board of Education member, said the SBA has the same grant requirements for each county in West Virginia even though not every county can afford the $5.8 million price tag.

"Other counties with larger tax bases and more population can come up with that money without a bond, in most cases. I don't believe our students or teachers or community should be punished because we can't do that," Evans explained.

The Monroe County Board of Education plan to continue working to find another way to get the funds needed to build a new Peterstown school.