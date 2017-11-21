How a sleeping bag reunited a family

Ramey Ford Salesman and Founder of 'Warm a Heart, Give a Bed,' Fred Kinder, took a sleeping bag to a homeless man one weekend, which lead to reuniting a family.

For the past five years, Kinder has been collecting sleeping bags for the homeless at Ramey Ford in Princeton. On Saturday, November 18th, he received a call from a man living under a porch off of Mercer Street. His name was Dale Cardwell. Kinder said he felt compelled to do something more than just bring Cardwell a sleeping bag.

"When I first saw this man underneath there, it was sad, it was really sad. This was his home, this was were he was staying at. And there is more out there," Kinder explained.

Kinder put Cardwell in a motel for the night and then took him to Pine Haven, a homeless shelter in Beckley. During this time, Kinder documented the journey on Facebook. He received hundreds of comments and thousands of views. Kinder said within in a day, he received a message that would stick with him forever.

"In the meantime, I get a message from this woman who says that is her step-dad," Kinder said.

For seven years, Cardwell's family had not seen him. The woman who contacted Kinder said they believed Cardwell was dead. Kinder said he was shocked when heard the story.

"When she started sending me the pictures and I saw that he was really her step-dad, it just blew me away," Kinder explained.

He was able to quickly get the step-daughter in touch with Cardwell at Pine Haven. Kinder said the family will be together for the holidays for the first time in almost a decade.

"I know he's going to be happy knowing that he is spending Thanksgiving with his family because we all know no one wants to spend Thanksgiving or any other holiday alone," Kinder said.

For Kinder, seeing this small act of kindness turn into something bigger was indescribable. He said it is his faith that calls him to make a difference in the lives of others.

"I get that from people: why are you helping the homeless? I help them because this is something that God has laid on my heart. Without God, where would we be?" Kinder said.

Cardwell and his step-daughter plan to reunite soon. Anyone who would like to donate a sleeping bag to Kinder's cause can bring them to Ramey Ford in Princeton.