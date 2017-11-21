Helping Hands Needed for Thanksgiving Meal Preparations

OAK HILL, W.Va (WVNS) -- Coordinators of the Oak Hill Community Thanksgiving Meal are looking for more volunteers to help prepare, serve, and deliver meals on Thursday. The meal will be held at the Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill.

Right now, the center has about eight volunteers currently working to prepare the food. Even though many more will donate their time and efforts on the holiday, the work leading up to it needs the same amount of attention.

"We have various things that still have to be made," said coordinator Lesley Taylor. "We make all of our dressings from scratch. Logistically, it is a little tough, so we welcome all volunteers. We have a job for everyone."

Last year, the group served more than 24 hundred meals to residents of Fayette, Raleigh, and Nicholas counties. This year's meals will be served from noon until 2 pm Thursday. Carry-out meals will be available starting at 11 am.