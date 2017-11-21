Holiday Concert and Sing-Along Announced by Concord University D - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Holiday Concert and Sing-Along Announced by Concord University Department of Music

Posted: Updated:
ATHENS, W.Va. -

The Concord University Department of Music announces its 2nd annual Holiday Concert and Sing-along, Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Auditorium.

The Concord community along with the general public is invited to join the CU Choirs under the direction of Dr. Kelly Hudson as they present holiday favorites and lead the audience in a festive sing-along.   Admission is free.

For additional information contact Dr. Kelly Hudson at khudson@concord.edu or (304) 384-5301.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.