Holiday Concert and Sing-Along Announced by Concord University Department of Music

The Concord University Department of Music announces its 2nd annual Holiday Concert and Sing-along, Friday, December 1, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Auditorium.

The Concord community along with the general public is invited to join the CU Choirs under the direction of Dr. Kelly Hudson as they present holiday favorites and lead the audience in a festive sing-along. Admission is free.

For additional information contact Dr. Kelly Hudson at khudson@concord.edu or (304) 384-5301.