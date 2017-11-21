Tamarack to Host Santa Claus

Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia will host Santa and Mrs. Claus this holiday season for photos and breakfast events.

"Santa will be spending a lot of time at Tamarack over the next month," said Norma Acord, marketing and creative education manager. "We want to invite children and their families to come out and enjoy these free events."

Santa will make his grand entrance on Friday, November 24 at noon and will be available for photos until 3:30 p.m. Hot Cocoa, Apple Cider and Carolers will also be available on November 24th. Santa will also be at Tamarack November 25 and 25 as well as December 1, 2, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, and 23 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and December 9th and 16th from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visiting Santa at Tamarack is free and parents are encouraged to take their own photos.

"This is the perfect opportunity to grab a free photo with Santa. You can bring your own camera and take a selfie with Santa!"

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be held in Tamarack's Conference Center on December 9 and December 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for children, and reservations can be made at http://www.tamarackwv.com

For more information, contact Norma Acord at (304) 256-6843, ext. 154 or at nacord@tamarackwv.com.