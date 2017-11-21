Deputy Stuck with Needle During Meth Bust

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A deputy was stuck with a needle during a morning drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio.

Sheriff Shawn Justice said 28-year-old Joshua Moss, 46-year-old Sherri Haywood, and 21-year-old Caylin Haywood are now facing drug possession charges.

Deputies got a call Monday morning after a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.

Deputies checked the home and found Moss' claims were not true.

The sheriff says Moss was under the influence of methamphetamine. Deputies seized guns, paraphernalia, trafficking items, and what appeared to be crystal meth.

It all happened at a home on Carpenter Road in McArthur.

The Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney's office will review the case to see if there are any additional charges. The three are expected to be in court Tuesday, Nov. 21.