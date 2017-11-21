Man arrested after children found in home full of trash, animal feces, bugs

WRISTON, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."

Wayne Lee Kelly, 45 of Fayetteville, was arrested on Monday, November 20.

According to court documents, Deputies responded to Kelly's home along Deepwater Mountain Road in Wriston and found the property to be surrounded by piles of trash, some piles higher than 10 feet.

Documents show the home was also filled with trash along with animal feces and bugs. Investigators said there were hundreds of dead bugs in the fridge with food that expired more than 6 months ago.

Two children lived inside of the home- a 10-year-old and 8-year-old. The 10-year-old reportedly had bruises on their body and said they were from a belt. The two were taken into CPS custody and are now living with other family members.

Kelly allegedly admitted the trash has been there for more than a year.

He's being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $20,000 cash bond.