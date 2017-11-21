FIRE MARSHAL: Elderly man dead in Dixie camper fire

UPDATE--

DIXIE, W. Va. (WVNS)-- The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed that an elderly man died in the fire in Dixie on Tuesday. Officials said the man was 71-years-old; his name is not being released at this time. The fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE--

DIXIE, W. Va. (WVNS)-- The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office tells 59 News one person died in the early morning camper fire in Clay County.

Dispatchers tell 59 News the call came in around 6:40 Tuesday morning at a camper on Rock Camp Road.

Crews are still on scene battling the fire at this hour. The State Fire Marshal is now on scene.

Gauley River, Gauley Bridge and Cedar Grove Fire Departments all responded.

ORIGINAL--

DIXIE, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Firefighters are battling a camper fire with a possible entrapment in the Dixie area of Clay County near the border of Fayette County.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.