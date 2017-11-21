UPDATE: Two house fires on same road in Fayette County

UPDATE 7:00 PM:

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Of the two homes sitting side by side, it was the vacant house sitting further away from Livesay Lane that first caught on fire before the flames spread to the home next door. Mike Scarbrough of the Boomer Volunteer Fire Department told 59 News the lone resident living in the non-vacant home stated he was burning things while cleaning up the property the night before and that things got out of hand.

The silver lining is that no injuries were reported. The specifics of how and why this happened have not been determined as the Fayette County Sheriff's Office will be investigating in the coming days.

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.

Dispatchers tell 59 News the call came in around 6:10 Tuesday morning. They said a home on Livesay Lane caught on fire and the fire spread to another home next door.

Crews are still battling the fire at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Boomer, Montgomery and Smithers Fire Departments are on scene.

