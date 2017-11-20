Hop for Hope is Helping Those in Need

The House of Prayer or HOP, a church in Charmco, is holding their first annual Hop for Hope coat drive. Charmco is an unincorporated area in between Rupert and Rainelle. They will be collecting winter clothing donations including coats, gloves, scarves and hats.

There are three designated drop off locations in Rupert City Hall, Rainelle Towne Hall and at the BP gas station in Charmco. The last day to drop off donations is November 25th.

Christy and Alex Lopez said they wanted to start this coat drive because they knew many people were still recovering after the June 2016 flood.



"We also noticed going to church and walking around, there's several people that will be out especially like today and it's cold without a coat or hats or gloves. And we just wanted to kind of help out, we wanted to give hope back to the community," Christy said.



People from all ages that are in need of winter coats are encouraged to pick one up at the House of Prayer church in Charmco on December 2nd from noon to four, refreshments will be provided.