Appalachia Service Project Dedicates Four Homes in Greenbrier County

Four families that lost their homes to the flood last year received a set of keys to a new home in Greenbrier County. Joined together with music and prayer, these families were able to receive a fresh start to a new beginning.

Grace Reynolds will receive her keys to her new home in Fairlea around the Christmas holiday.

"A brand new home, brand new I still can't believe it," Reynolds said.



And Grace isn't the only one amazed at the work Appalachia Service Project has done. Today ASP turned over four keys to four new homes to families that lost everything last year in the flood.



"Its so exciting, I've moved a bunch and I'm just excited to finally get settled in a permanent home," Stephanie Mccoy, a home recipient, explained.



So far 50 homes have been dedicated through ASP in West Virginia. With the help of countless volunteers and partnerships 21 homes are currently under construction and 14 of them are projected to be done by Christmas.

Walter Crouch. President and CEO of Appalachia Service Project, said this makes one less thing families will have to worry about during the holidays.

"They can focus on the things they need as a family like food, clothing and spending time together in a brand new home, its such a blessing," Crouch said.



"Really excited, just can't wait to get in here, have some dinners and decorate for Christmas," Mccoy said.



ASP will continue to transform lives and bring the community together one home at a time.

