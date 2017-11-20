Ansted Shooting Leaves One Man in Critical Condition

ANSTED, W.Va (WVNS) -- One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Fayette County. It happened at around 10 p.m. on the night of November 19, 2017 on River Road underneath the Route 60 overpass in Ansted. The victim, Rodney Rose, was shot multiple times in the upper body and face. He was still able to drive himself to a Shell station, notify authorities, and identify his alleged shooter, Brian Willis, of the Victor area. Sheriff Mike Fridley is still stunned that Rose was able to identify him.

"If he wasn't able to do that, we would still be searching for the suspect and we would have a dangerous person out on the streets," Fridley said.

Willis is currently behind bars at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.