Mercer County Schools compete in Social Studies Fair

Students from across Mercer County showed off their knowledge of history and social sciences at the annual Social Studies Fair in the Mercer Mall.

Two hundred kids designed projects based on various subjects, from state and local history, to psychology. A panel of judges graded the students according to how well they could present their topics. Stefanie Kopp, an Elementary Instructional Coach, said this was a chance for students to test their writing and critical thinking skills.

"It's a way for students to think outside of the box. They get to do research and practice their thinking, and writing skills, along with their speaking skills," Kopp said.

All first place winners move on to the Regional Social Studies Fair in Beckley.