Congressional Tax Reform Debate Comes to West Virginia

Business and political leaders are calling this discussion on tax reform a success. Right now the U.S. Senate is poised to vote on a tax bill, different from one passed in the U.S. House last week.

"I think that this 15 to 20 percent tax cut for businesses is going to boost the economy, bring back good paying jobs, bring more take home pay. That's going to be a great benefit to this country, certainly including West Virginia," said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia - District 2.

But there are concerns. Changes on the tax code might eliminate your ability to deduct interest payments on student loans.

"I just saw a letter this morning from the WVU student government out to the student body, that has encouraged the student body to contact Congress and encourage them to vote against this tax reform bill," said Talley Sergent (D) Candidate for U.S. House - WV-2.

Another concern. The ability of businesses to deduct advertising expenses on their taxes. That is crucial to restaurants and auto dealers alike.

"If we don't get our message out, then how do we move our product, particularly from the automobile industry? We are major advertisers. And that's how we draw people into our showrooms," said Ruth Lemmon, President of the WV Auto & Truck Dealers Association.

But tax reform advocates say the bill will help businesses expand.

Steve Roberts, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

"What we've heard so much from small business people in West Virginia is that tax takes away from their ability to invest in new people and new products."

One goal is to simply the tax code, and shorten the tax forms.

As with any bill in Congress the House and Senate must work out their differences and pass the exact same bill before tax reform can become law.