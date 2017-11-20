Hunter's Choice gears up for buck season

Gun buck season has officially begun and people were already bringing their deer to Hunter's Choice, a deer meat processing company in Shady Spring. Hunter's Choice will see around 1,000 bucks during the next two weeks.

The company provides full deer meat processing services. Marissa Hatfield, Office Manager for Hunter's Choice, said they take care of everything from the time the deer is taken off the truck, to when it hits the dinner plate.

"People bring deer in here, and they skin it and cut it up and package it, vacuum seal it and we'll field dress if if they need us too," Hatfield explained.

It only takes a couple of days for the deer to be processed, sealed, and frozen. Hunter's Choice charges $70 for the entire process. Hatfield said they also make specialty products.

"We make summer sausages, jerky and bratwurst," Hatfield said.

Although this is a busy time for them, Hatfield said they still find a way to give back to their community.

"We have families within the community that we know that are struggling and we will give them the deer that are donated in," Hatfield said.

Gun Buck Hunting season ends December 2nd.