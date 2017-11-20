Canaan Valley Resort and Ski Area begins making snow

Snowmaking is in full swing at Canaan Valley Resort and Ski Area and mountain officials are hoping the weather cooperates.

Canaan doubled snowmaking capacity last year and has since added more equipment to keep the snow falling. Last year’s snowfall was mild and officials want to stay ahead of the weather to open winter recreation on schedule.

“Last year we actually doubled our snowmaking capacity with additional compressors, additional snow guns and sticks on the mountain, more is better, more water is better. We’ve actually purchased some additional snow guns this year that will be in service,” said Park Superintendent Stanley Beafoure.

Each gun will have to produce ten feet of snow to cover the needed ground for the tubing slopes to open. The goal is to have tubing open the weekend after Thanksgiving.