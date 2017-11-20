Deep Fried Turkey Comes With Risks

Thanksgiving is a time when families come together and enjoy good food and football. But it also is the peak day for home cooking fires according to the National Fire Protection Association. One Thanksgiving tradition is to deep fry your turkey, and it can lead to dangerous consequences.

Deep fried turkeys lead to an estimated 10 deaths, 50 injuries and 28 million dollars in property loss, each year, according to the National Fire Incident Reporting System. If you plan on deep frying your turkey, there are some tips the Beckley Fire department wants you to know.

"You don't want to fill the oil too high. You want there to be enough space, so that when you put the turkey in, the oil doesn't overflow. And you also want to make sure that your turkey is dry, not damp and not frozen, " Ernest Parsons, Fire Marshall for the City of Beckley, said.

The two most important things to know when you deep fry a turkey are that the turkey is completely thawed and that the fryer is on level ground. Having the fryer outside, away from a structure, helps lower the home fire risk.

"Water expands about seventeen hundred times when it coverts from water to vapor. So there's a sudden explosion when it's inserted into the hot grease," Ernest Parsons added.

You should never leave your fryer unattended and keep a fire extinguisher close by.

"And it seems like we do have a little uptick in responding to kitchen fires during the holidays, Thanksgiving, Christmas, " Parsons said.