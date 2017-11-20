Meet Santa on the Elf Limited

Now that Thanksgiving is over and the leftovers are in the fridge, it's time to think about Christmas. In fact, the merry holiday is right around the corner, which means everyone is getting into the holiday cheer. Students from Marlinton Elementary were feeling the particularly ready as the boarded the Elf Limited.

"Cause I want to see elves and I want to drink hot chocolate, " Midilyn Hicks, Marlinton Elementary School 4th grader, said.

"I get to see elves and I like the decorations and it's fun to be on a train and it will be, it's my first time going on a train. I'm excited, " added Eojyn Smith, a first grader at Marlinton Elementary.

This is the second year that Mountain Rail has had the Elf Limited.

"People associate trains and Christmas together and we really want to share that message and offer something that's kind of a unique experience that you can't get in very many places, " Chase Gunnoe, Mountain Rail Marketing and Business Development Manager, said.

Mountain Rail has two Christmas trains, the Polar Express and the Elf Limited.

"When Polar Express sells out, we have people that are disappointed that their kids can't ride or see Santa. So this is kind of an option to that 'Hey, this is still a great train ride,' come out to Cass and experience something totally different while still seeing Santa and interacting with the elves, " Gunnoe added.

During the festive season, kids want to see Santa and tell him everything they want for Christmas. Santa made a stop aboard the Elf Limited to visit with the children.

"A hatchimal and an iPhone 8, " Midilyn Hicks, 4th grade, said. "A skateboard, hoverboard, and a baby doll alive," Abbilynn Turner, 2nd grade, added. "I want a hatchimal, " Hailley Hoke, 2nd grade, stated. "A toy cat, a Barbie dreamhouse, a Barbie, " Eojyn Smith, 1st grade, said.

The Elf Limited was expanded on this year and Mountain Rail is planning on having more trips next year. Tickets are still available for upcoming trip, this weekend and the first two in December. You can purchase them here.