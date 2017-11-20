Hunting Is Good For The Economy

While gun-buck season is a great time for those looking to grab their kill, it's also a shot in the arm for the economy of Southern West Virginia. Hunting is not cheap. From license sales to excise taxes on hunting gear; the numbers add up. Hunters need to fill their tanks, coolers, and they also need a place to stay whether it's the campgrounds or hotels, they're spending money.

Sporting goods stores, gun shops, gas stations and other businesses that sell hunting goods and services in our area will benefit this hunting season. According to National Hunting and Fishing Day, on average, a hunter will spend around $2,484 a year. Hunters we spoke to say it's an expensive hobby.

"Well the cleaning equipment, guns are obviously expensive, ammo I mean that's sixty dollars a box almost and then gear, four hundred dollar outfits just to keep you warm, it's just pretty expensive," Hunter from Mount Hope, Joshua Chriss, said.