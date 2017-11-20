Flood damaged National Fish Hatchery to receive funding

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced Monday, Nov. 20 a total of $212,963 from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery. Funding will be used by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to repair damage done to trails and other infrastructure as a result of the June 2016 floods.

“The White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery has been a part of West Virginia for more than 100 years, supplying our nation’s rivers with trout,” Capito said. “Sadly, it experienced significant damage as a result of the horrible floods that impacted our state last summer. Through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I have worked to secure funding to make sure the hatchery could reopen, and I am thrilled it is being repaired so West Virginians and fishermen everywhere can enjoy all it has to offer.”

“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I have worked to make sure that West Virginia receives the funding we need to properly repair and rebuild after the historic floods last year – that includes the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs,” Manchin said. “The National Fish Hatchery kept rivers in West Virginia and our nation stocked with fish for over 100 years, and I am glad it is receiving the funding they need to continue.”