4 people dead after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV (WDVM) - Four people died in Kearneysville early Sunday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home on Hillcrest Drive, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty.

Among the victims was a young child, a teenager and two adults, Sheriff Dougherty said.

The two adults were James Miller and Andrea Miller.

The bodies were discovered in a home on Hillcrest Drive on Sunday morning.

Sheriff Dougherty said it appeared that a generator is at fault for the deaths, and investigators believe that the victims all died in their sleep.

All of the bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsies.

Sheriff Dougherty said more information will be released after they get those results.