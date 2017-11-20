Hunter accidentally shoots 11-year-old son in face - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Hunter accidentally shoots 11-year-old son in face

Posted: Updated:

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting in south-central Kansas.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday as the father hunted with his son and a 9-year-old nephew at a walk-in hunting field near Pretty Prairie. The Wichita Eagle reports that the father told the sheriff’s officers that his son had walked a little ahead. He said that when he swung his 12 gauge shotgun to the left to shoot at a flying bird, some of the birdshot struck the boy in the face.

The boy suffered superficial wounds and was taken to Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita.

