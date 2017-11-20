McDowell County man arrested for sexually abusing 10-year-old, leads troopers on a chase

JENKIN JONES, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then lead troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.

Clyde Wilson Cartwright II, 48, is charged with 1st degree sexual abuse, fleeing in a vehicle and obstructing an officer.

Court documents state West Virginia State Police responded to a home in Jenkin Jones where a woman reported that her granddaughter had told her that Cartwright had touched her on her private parts.

Troopers checked Cartwright for warrants and found he had an active capias warrant out of Tazewell, Virginia. When troopers tried to arrest Cartwright, they said he left on an ATV, starting a chase. Troopers eventually found him hiding behind his home. They also found a hatchet lying under leaves near where Carwright was hiding.

He's being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $51,000 bond.