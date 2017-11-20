Fayette County man faces charges for selling stolen car - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County man faces charges for selling stolen car

Posted: Updated:
By Meghan Carr, Morning Anchor
Connect

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)-- A Fayette County man faces grand larceny and other charges after selling a stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, a woman was pulled over in a vehicle that was reported stolen on November 8, 2017. She told police she purchased the car from Raymond Shockey after his wife told her she could no longer afford the car payments, and didn't want it to affect her credit. The woman provided the bill of sale to deputies.

Deputies were told by the original owner that she let a woman use the car temporarily and that woman took the vehicle to Shockey to get the brakes repaired because he "owed her money."

Shockey is also charged with receiving and transferring stolen property, and obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses. He remains in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.