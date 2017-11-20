Fayette County man faces charges for selling stolen car

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)-- A Fayette County man faces grand larceny and other charges after selling a stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, a woman was pulled over in a vehicle that was reported stolen on November 8, 2017. She told police she purchased the car from Raymond Shockey after his wife told her she could no longer afford the car payments, and didn't want it to affect her credit. The woman provided the bill of sale to deputies.

Deputies were told by the original owner that she let a woman use the car temporarily and that woman took the vehicle to Shockey to get the brakes repaired because he "owed her money."

Shockey is also charged with receiving and transferring stolen property, and obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses. He remains in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.