UPDATE: Man arrested for arson after setting home on fire

UPDATE @ 7:30 PM

LANARK, W. Va (WVNS) -- Ronald Morton Jr. was arrested in connection to the arson in Lanark on Monday. Morton was charged with first degree arson, DUI and fleeing while DUI. He's being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.

59 News spoke with Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bruce James. He said it's a heartbreaking crime for the family and emergency personnel to see.

"It's kind of difficult to see somebody lose everything they own, on the holiday especially," James said.

UPDATE @ 12:30 PM

LANARK, W. Va (WVNS) -- One man is in jail after firefighters said he set his own home on fire.

The fire happened on the 100 block of New Caledonia Street. The call came in around 4:05 AM.

Bradley Prosperity Fire Chief tells 59 News the couple who lived in the home got into an argument, prompting the husband to put an accelerant on the porch and light the house on fire.

At the hour no names have been released. No injuries have been reported and officials said the wife is safe and is staying with family in the area.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.

UPDATE @ 11:00 AM

LANARK, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A home was destroyed by an early morning fire in Raleigh County.

Stanaford Road was shutdown as crews battled the fire but the road has since been re-opened. Red Cross is on scene to help the family.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.

LANARK, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Several fire departments are on scene battling a house fire in the Lanark are of Raleigh County Monday morning.

Dispatchers said the fire is happening at a home on the 100 block of New Caledonia Street. The call came in around 4:05 AM.

Right now Stanaford Road is shutdown as crews battle the fire. At the time, no injuries have been reported.

Beaver, Mabscott, Bradley Prosperity and Mount Hope Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.