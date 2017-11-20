Firearm season for deer opens in West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Firearm season for deer opens in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's buck firearm season is underway.
    
Tens of thousands of hunters are expected to head into the woods this week for the deer gun season, which lasts through Dec. 2.
    
Monday's start of the buck gun season coincided with the start of the antlerless deer firearms season, which is open in most counties.
    
The Division of Natural Resources says hunters can shoot two deer on the same day, but only one can be an antlered buck.
    
Resident landowners can kill an extra buck without buying the stamp if they hunt on their own property.

