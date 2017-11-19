UPDATE: One person arrested after shooting in Ansted Sunday night

ANSTED, W. Va. (WVNS) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Ansted Sunday night, according to deputies.

Sheriff Mike Fridley confirms 29-year-old Brian Willis, from Ansted, is in jail on malicious wounding charges. Sheriff Fridley said Willis shot another man in the face. The victim was taken to CAMC in Charleston. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night on River Road. One the two men were involved. Deputies are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Stick with 59 News on this developing story.

Emergency crews in Fayette County rushed to the scene of shots fired call in Ansted Sunday night, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

It is unclear as to what lead up to the shooting and how many people are involved.

Sheriff Fridley said the victim was flown to a nearby hospital.

As of 11:15 p.m. Sunday night, deputies are on scene working to assist with the incident.

Be sure to stay with 59 News for the latest details in this developing story.