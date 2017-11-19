Ghent VFD's First Female Officer Carries on Father's Legacy

GHENT, W.Va (WVNS) -- The blaring sounds of the engine's sirens were no stranger to a young Lindsay Morrison - whose father, Frederick Burroughs, was the captain in Ghent's volunteer fire department.

"When he would leave the house for fire calls... I was always curious what he was out there doing," Morrison said. "I've always thought about it."

Morrison was just 12 years old in January 2007 when she was given the devastating news that her father was one of four killed in the Little General gas explosion in her own hometown.

"It hit me hard," Morrison said. "I was daddy's little girl. I was his right-hand man. I did everything with him. I was here with him at the station all the time."

Now at 23 years old, her curiosity as a kid has turned into a career, becoming the department's first female officer in its 44-year history.

With a second job on top of her volunteer duties, a healthy marriage, and her first child on the way - Morrison still finds the drive to live life for now and embrace of what is to come.

"I do what I have to here, as well as what I have to do at home as far as getting things ready for the baby," Morrison said. "I'm just playing it by ear and going with the flow."

She hopes when her son, Lincoln Frederick Morrison, comes into the world, she and her husband will raise him in the same way her parents did.

"I've got two of the best parents that anybody could ever ask for," Morrison said. "I can only hope that I can be as good of a parent as they are."

A family legacy carried on through remembrance and regard.

