PMCCC celebrates 25 years of ornaments

The Princeton Mercer County Chamber of Commerce debuted their anniversary Christmas ornament.

Each year, the chamber of commerce designs an ornament based on some of the most iconic and historical places around Mercer County.

This year the chamber of commerce designed an ornament after the Mercer County Seal. Keith Circle, PMCCC Executive Assistant, said he wanted to create something that portrayed the essence of the entire county. "The fact that this is the 25th ornament, I wanted to do something special and include the entire county. I always loved the design of the county seal," Circle explained.

Ornaments can be purchased for $20.00 at the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce, Myra's Flower Shop, or Summit National Bank on Stafford Drive.