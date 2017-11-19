Kids show off their talent for charity

Stages Music School hosted its fifth annual 'Small Town Big Talent' show on Nov. 19, 2017 at the Chuck Mathena Center. Contestants sang and played their hearts out for a good cause.

This year 50 kids competed in the show. Each child picked a charity of their choice and the winner of the show received money to give to that charity.

Melissa McKinney, Owner and Director of Stages Music School, described this was a way for the kids to use their musical gifts for something good. "I really love for my students and also other kids in the community to get a feel for using their music and their talent to make a difference in the world," McKinney said.

The contestants played and sang in front of a panel of judges. Representatives from different charitable organizations around the community were also in attendance to raise money.