Peterstown residents react to election outcome

The votes are in for the school bond levy program in Monroe County and residents made it clear they did not want it. The majority voted against the program that was aimed at raising funds needed to build a new school in Peterstown.

The issue of the levy divided Monroe County. Vicki Dent, a parent of a child at Peterstown Elementary School, said the new school was a necessity considering the age and condition of the current buildings. "Our kids deserve better than this. The plumbing problems, the heating problems, there are just too many problems to name. They deserve better, our kids deserve better," Dent explained.

Those against the levy deemed a new school unnecessary. Daniel Tickle, a resident of Peterstown, said the board of education should make upgrades to the existing schools rather than build something new. "It's an awful long way to take kids on a school bus when we got good buildings here that just need some upgrades," Tickle said.

The voters sided against the levy while 887 voted yes, there were 1,223 who voted no.

Although disappointed in the outcome, Dent said she will not give up this fight. "Our kids still deserve a school and if we have to find another way to get it, then we have to find another way to get it," Dent said.

The Monroe County Board of Education will continue to make repairs to the current Peterstown Elementary and Middle Schools and will wait for another opportunity to propose new building plans.