Slick Substance Causes Backup on Route 60

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to assist with a slick situation in Greenbrier County.

911 dispatchers confirm there is some kind of slick substance on Route 60 just East of Rupert.

Officials said they are unclear on what the substance is, but the West Virginia Division of Highways has been called to assist with the scene.

Right now the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department along with the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department are on scene directing traffic.

Dispatchers said once WVDOH arrives they will put sand over the substance.

There are reports of traffic in that area and if you are traveling through you are urged to use caution.

