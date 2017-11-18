Monroe County School Bond Levy Votes

People hit the polls for the last time Saturday (11/18) to vote on the school bond levy.

If it passes, the Monroe County Board of Education plans to build a new Peterstown Elementary and Middle School.

Some of those in favor of the levy say a new school is a necessity for the children. While others say this will be a bad thing because taxes will be raised.

As of 10:17 p.m. the final unofficial votes from 18 of 18 precincts are 877 people voted for the bond and 1,223 are voting against the bond.