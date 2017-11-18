Santa Claus arrives in style at Crossroads Mall

Santa Claus made a stop in Mount Hope for kids and parents at Crossroads Mall on Saturday, Nov. 18, 21017.

Hundreds of kids and parents from Raleigh County gathered around the mall parking lot to see Old Saint Nick land in his very own helicopter with help from Health Net.

General Manager for the Mall, Kathy Housh said the annual tradition continues to be her favorite. "This is absolutely my favorite event, the kids faces are priceless," Housh said. "All you have to do is look at the children's faces and their excitement when they hear the helicopter and its so exciting they love it."

This year's theme was who's who in Whoville. Kids who participated dressed up like Dr. Seuss characters and got a chance to enter to win special prizes.

After landing, Santa spent the day inside the mall taking pictures with the kids.