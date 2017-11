Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to reports of flames in Pax.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers confirmed several crews rushed to the scene in the Mahan area.

Dispatchers said 100 acres have burnt so far and crews with the West Virginia Division of Forestry are on scene. Assisting them are firefighters with the Pax Volunteer Fire Department and the Nuttall Volunteer Fire Department.

