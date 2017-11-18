Tips for driving in upcoming winter weather

Winter weather can bring dangerous driving conditions and West Virginia State Police remind people to use caution when traveling.

Snow and ice can make it harder for a car to stop. West Virginia State Trooper, John Tupper, explained the first thing to remember is to take it slow. "Make sure you go to a slower speed if necessary and make sure you leave plenty of space in front of you to stop," Tupper explained.

Winter conditions can often cause cars to slide due to the loss of traction. If that does occur, Trooper Tupper recommended to resist slamming on the breaks and find something to help regain traction. "If there is any gravel on the side of the road, that can help with traction. Just do your best to stay on the road," Tupper said.

With unexpected patches of ice and other drivers losing control on the road, Tupper explained it's important to stay off the phone and be alert. "If you're not paying attention, then your reaction time is slower and that even further increases your chances of being in a crash," Tupper said.

West Virginia State Police also recommend to call 911 in the event of a crash or if a car is stuck in the snow.